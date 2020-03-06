CCI Pakistan organizes stakeholder workshop to shape its 2030 Sustainability pledge

CCI Pakistan, which is part of CCI – a leading bottler within the Coca-Cola System, recently organized a ‘sustainability workshop’ at the Avari Hotel in Lahore.

The purpose of this workshop was to engage stakeholders of CCI Pakistan, including its business partners, policy makers, consultants, NGOs, commercial suppliers and local Government representatives in a strategic dialogue to contribute ideas and suggestions towards shaping CCI’s global sustainability pledge for 2030.

‘Sustainability pledge 2030’ will help CCI to mitigate challenges related to critical areas of concern ranging from creating value for the customers and consumers to protecting the environment and contributing towards community development that it operates in.



While speaking about the workshop, Imran Anjum, Director Public Affairs & Communication at CCI Pakistan said, “The private sector has a moral obligation to play a critical role in averting the imminent challenges facing this world today. Our stakeholder consultation workshops, organized across CCI to shape our 2030 sustainability pledge, is testament of our mutual resolve and determination in helping achieve UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. It is in our greater interest to collaborate and work towards resolving the most critical challenges threatening our people, environment and the future.”

