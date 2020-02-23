Ali Zafar is ready to make a new song for PSL

KARACHI – Ali Zafar says he is ready to make a new song for the Pakistan Super League if cricket fans want him to. Amid criticism on PSL official anthem, Anchor Waseem Badami asked Ali in his special transmission that he should come up with his own song.

“PSL is a Pakistani brand, it doesn’t belong to PCB or anybody else. If you think, and I think people have liked your songs, a lot. . . . Will you still wait for the PCB to approach you to sing? If fans want you to sing, you should,” the anchor tells the “Seeti Bajay Ge” singer.

Ali Zafar then said he is ready to make a PSL song if people want him to.

Ali Zafar later took to Twitter to share a clip from the show ‘s segment in which he was asked to take up the task.

“I’m not sure. Are you?” he captioned the video.

About Ali Zafar

Ali Zafar is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, model, actor, producer, screenwriter, and painter. Zafar started out on Pakistani TV before becoming a popular musician. He later also established a career in Bollywood and his success led many Pakistani actors to venture into Hindi films. He has received five Lux Style Awards and a Filmfare Award nomination.

Zafar started his career as a music composer and gained popularity by his single “Channo” from his debut album Huqa Pani, which sold over five million copies worldwide.”Channo” turned out to be a huge success, topping many music charts and earned him several awards for Best Music Album and Artist. Zafar made his acting debut with a leading role in the 2010 Bollywood satire film Tere Bin Laden, a moderate box office success. His performance in the film garnered critical appreciation and earned him several nominations in the Best Male Debut category, including Filmfare. He then also worked in several films, including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashme Baddoor, and Dear Zindagi.

Alongside his acting and singing career, Zafar participates in tours, concerts and stage shows is active in humanitarian work and has a number of endorsement deals. In 2013, Zafar was voted as the “Sexiest Asian Man on the Planet”, based on a worldwide poll by the British newspaper Eastern Eye.

