Airfares: CAP Urges CCP to Probe High Ticket Prices Despite Government Relief

Passengers wait at an airport as consumer advocates call for greater transparency in airline pricing.

The Consumers Association of Pakistan says passengers have not benefited from lower operating costs and calls for an investigation into possible anti-competitive practices in the aviation sector.

Airfares in Pakistan remain high despite government measures that have reduced aviation fuel-related costs, the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) has said, urging the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to investigate possible anti-competitive practices in the airline industry.

In a statement issued in Karachi, CAP Chairman Kaukab Iqbal said passengers have not seen meaningful reductions in ticket prices even though several domestic and international airlines operate in Pakistan and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is now functioning under new management.

He said increased competition and government support should have translated into lower fares, but consumers continue to question why ticket prices have remained largely unchanged despite reduced operating costs.

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Kaukab Iqbal also said the association has received complaints from passengers alleging that some airlines have reduced or discontinued complimentary lunch and dinner services on certain flights while continuing to charge the same fares.

He argued that if airlines reduce onboard services to lower operating expenses, passengers should receive the benefit through lower ticket prices. Charging high fares while cutting passenger services raises concerns about consumer rights and fair business practices, he added.

The CAP chairman called on the Competition Commission of Pakistan to immediately review airfare structures, pricing practices and competition within the aviation sector. He urged the regulator to take legal action if it finds evidence of cartelisation, price coordination or any other anti-competitive behaviour.

He also expressed concern over the performance of the Consumer Protection Department established by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), saying it has not effectively addressed passenger complaints.

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Kaukab Iqbal urged the CAA to strengthen the department by making it more transparent, responsive and efficient so that passengers can receive timely resolutions to their grievances.

He said air travellers deserve fair pricing, quality services and effective protection of their consumer rights. He also called on the Ministry of Aviation, the CAA, the CCP and other relevant authorities to introduce measures that improve transparency, accountability and consumer-friendly practices across Pakistan’s aviation sector.

The Consumers Association of Pakistan said it will continue advocating for the rights of air passengers and consumers nationwide.

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