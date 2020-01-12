HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Chinese Consul General in Karachi finishes 3-day trip to Gwadar

GWADAR – Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian and several other government officials had finished their visit to Gwadar, after attending the inauguration ceremony of first LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Terminal at Gwadar Port.

  • Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian presents awards to students of Gwadar Faqeer Colony School
  • Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian attends the inauguration ceremony of first LPG Terminal
  • Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian (L3) meets with officials of Pakistani Navy
  • Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian (L2) visits Gwadar Police Bureau
  • Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian visits the East Bay Expressway on field

It is reported that Gwadar LPG Terminal will supply gas to cities across Pakistan, thus the start of LPG Company at Gwadar Port is considered a great achievement, commencing a new era of economical uplift of Balochistan, especially Gwadar.

  • Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian visits vocational trainning center
  • Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian visits the construction site of the New Gwadar International Airport
  • Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian visits the construction site of the China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital
  • Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian presents at the symposium for Chinese enterprises based in Pakistan
  • Chinese Consul General in Karachi Li Bijian joins talks with the local fishing community

While delivering a speech, Li said, “being the region’s most strategically located city, Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free zone shall attract billions of tons of products from overseas, and will make tremendous contributions to the economic development of not only Pakistan, but also Asia and the world.” 

Li reviewed the progress of projects undertaking in Gwadar, such as China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital, Faqeer Colony School, the New Gwadar International Airport, the East Bay Expressway etc., presented at the symposium for Chinese enterprises based in Pakistan, and met with representatives of the local fishing community.

