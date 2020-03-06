ACCA to focus on building a startup ecosystem in South Punjab

KARACHI – ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) will be hosting a large gathering of prominent policymakers and influential business leaders on the theme ‘Punjab: Corridor to Pakistan’s economic prosperity’ in Multan on 13 March 2020. The conference aims to prepare the businesses in South Punjab for the future and to build a consensus among all stakeholders on the future direction for the region’s economy and society to flourish.

Powered by ACCA’s award-winning Professional Insights and featuring contributions from South Punjab’s prominent thought leaders and policy makers, the event will focus on topics as diverse as transforming South Punjab into a global startup hub and building future-ready, sustainable organisations.

At the conference, the leaders will explain how this region can reach its full potential by ensuring equality of opportunity, championing highest standards of ethics, and encouraging innovative mindset.

ACCA’s Marketing Communications Manager, Rashid Khan, shared the details of the deliberations to be facilitated at the conference. He said,

“The business environment has never been so dynamic and revolutionary, so imagine how transformative our local businesses and workforce may have to be, just to keep up with global competitors. At our upcoming conference, we encourage conversation leaders to imagine a bold future for the region, enabled by the power of inclusivity, integrity and innovation.”

Addressing the journalists at the media briefing, Shah Muhammad Khan FCCA, Business Development Manager, ACCA said,



“ACCA closely works with businesses and regulators in the region and actively supports them with their future-readiness and global competiveness. This conference is to encourage collaboration among all our partners so we collectively lead this region into the future and contribute to its transformation into a hub for innovation and future-ready talent.”

ACCA’s Business Development Executive in Multan, Nabeel Ahsan, informed the media,

“ACCA is working committedly to help the South Punjab region become future-ready and reach its true potential. Our members and partners are creating new opportunities for our people. As a global body for professional accountants, we help local businesses build new connections, gain exclusive insights and unlock the power of networking.”

Featuring an impressive lineup of speakers, the conference programme contains contributions from Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Jahanzeb Burana, CEO, Punjab Board of Investment & Trade, Sheikh Ahsan Rasheed, CEO, Hafeez Ghee Mills Pvt Ltd, Zia Ul Mustafa, President, Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP), Dr. Amjad Saqib, Founder & CEO, Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, The Islamia University Bahawalpur, Javaid Iqbal Chaudhry, President, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mian Rashid Iqbal, Sr Vice President, Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Bakhtawer Tanveer, Director, Maqbool Group, Ahmer Arif, Project Manager, British Deputy High Commission – Karachi, Sajid Hussain, CEO, SKANS School of Accountancy

The event is supported by ACCA’s partner organisations including Security Organizing System pvt ltd Pakistan, SHAMA, Akhuwat Foundation, British Deputy High Commission, LGS, University of London, SKANS, TMUC, Saddaqat, MA Sheikh Hospital, Multan Chamber of commerce & industry. Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, ICMAP, PSX, PBIT, PITB.

