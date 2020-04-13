KARACHI

Abdul Majeed Abdani Chairman Abdani Foundation & IQRA Trust Worried about the situation by the COVID-2019

KARACHI Abdul Majeed Abdani Chairman ABDANI Foundation & IQRA Trust Worried about the situation by the COVID-2019. He appreciates the welfare Organization by helping people affected by economic Lockdown. As the country remains under lockdown to battle a daunting coronavirus outbreak, local charities are playing a role to stem the economic burden on the low-income groups providing them rations and medical assistance.

He addresses the names of organizations, ALKHIDMAT, KKF, JDC, Ayas Motiwala, Memon Foundation Trust.

COVID-19 is widespread across the world infecting tens of thousands people and killing thousands. The potential damage could be devastating in the developing countries like Pakistan. In this situation we stay together & the only effective way to fight this pandemic.

