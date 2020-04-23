Aamna Malick a marvelous model with attractive features

KARACHI – Aamna Malick is a gorgeous actress and emerging talent of the Pakistan television industry. She is a marvelous model with attractive features.

Some top rated TV serials of Aamna Malick are ‘DumPukht’ on Apluss and ‘Dar Si Jati Hai Sila’ on HumTv ‘Kaffara’ of A Plus Entertainment, ‘Meri Saheli Meri Bhabhi’ of Geo TV, ‘Tere Pyar Main’ of ARY Digital, ‘Farz’ of PTV Home iss Chand pay dagh Nahin on apluss Dar Si Jati Hai Sila on HumTv and many more. She has earned huge success

She is currently appearing in the drama” Mera Dil Mera Dushman” which is premiered on 3 February 2020 on ARY Digital. It is co-produced by Humayun Saeed and Samina Humayun Saeed under Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment.

