A. Q. Khalil CEO Khalil Corporation message regarding coronavirus

KARACHI – Mr. A. Q. Khalil is the Chief Executive Officer & Founder of Khalil Corporation. He has over 3 decades of experience in forest trading and paper industry such as Wood pulp, Secondary Fibers, Paper, Paperboard & Chemicals. Khalil Corporation is a progressive and performance-based Indenting/Sourcing/Trading house based in Karachi, Pakistan. Mr. A. Q. Khalil has served as the President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the largest & most active Chamber in Pakistan.

A. Q. Khalil is the Chief Executive Officer & Founder of Khalil Corporation Posted by Daily The Azb on Monday, April 20, 2020

He has served as the Founding Director of Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry – PAJCCI. He has also served as the Chairman of the All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association. This has enabled him to be in touch with the policymakers, gaining insights to future strategies.

Like this: Like Loading...