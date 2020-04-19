PERSONALITY

A. Q. Khalil CEO Khalil Corporation message regarding coronavirus

KARACHI – Mr. A. Q. Khalil is the Chief Executive Officer & Founder of Khalil Corporation. He has over 3 decades of experience in forest trading and paper industry such as Wood pulp, Secondary Fibers, Paper, Paperboard & Chemicals. Khalil Corporation is a progressive and performance-based Indenting/Sourcing/Trading house based in Karachi, Pakistan. Mr. A. Q. Khalil has served as the President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the largest & most active Chamber in Pakistan.

He has served as the Founding Director of Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry – PAJCCI. He has also served as the Chairman of the All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association. This has enabled him to be in touch with the policymakers, gaining insights to future strategies.

