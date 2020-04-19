WEB DESK – Most recent dance video of Nora Fatehi is taking the internet by storm, wherein she can be seen showcasing her killer dance moves.

The actress posted her video amid the nation-wide lockdown, treating her fans to a fusion of afro, urban and dancehall styles of dancing.

Nora’s video has garnered more than 25 lakh views on Instagram in a very short amount of time.

Nora Fatehi appeared in famous Bollywood songs like Dilbar, Saki Saki Re, and Garmi.

The starlet will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India alongside Ajay Devgn.

Nora Fatehi is a Canadian dancer, model, actress and singer who has mainly appeared in Hindi films. She has also starred in Malayalam and Telugu films. She comes from a Moroccan Canadian family, and was born and raised in Canada, although in interviews despite being of Moroccan descent she has stated that she considers herself “an Indian at heart”. She is most known for her work in the Indian film industry. She made her film debut in the Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.She gained popularity in Telugu cinema by doing item numbers in films like Temper, Beginning|Baahubali]] and Kick 2 and has also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel, and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

In 2015, she was a contestant on the reality television show Bigg Boss 9 and was evicted on Day 84. In 2016, she participated in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She appeared in the Bollywood film Satyamev Jayate in which she was seen in the recreated version of the song “Dilbar” which crossed 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, making it the first Hindi song to have garnered such numbers in India. She also collaborated with the Moroccan hip-hop group Fnaïre to release an Arabic version of the Dilbar song.

