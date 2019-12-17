“The Indus Unity Healthcare Ltd had been set up in London under the aegis of Pakistan Britain Business Council signature initiative caked Future Hospital Pakistan to develop and establish 25 world class modular hospitals of 250 beds with scaling up to 1000 beds each”. This was stated by Julian Hamilton Barns, Chairman PBBC, who along with Rashid Iqbal, Chief Executive PBBC, during the signing of MOU with the Economic Council of Employers Federation of Pakistan in Karachi.

Mr Barns informed that he visited Pakistan sometimes back and in his meetings, he felt the acute need of shortages of general and internal medical facilities and the meager per capita expenses on medical care. He added that there was also a crucial need to set up Centers of Excellence for Medical Education and Training. He further said that the operations and administration of these hospitals would be run by professional managers to ensure quality service.

Mr Barns also informed that this initiative has received significant support from global health community including Royal College of Physicians UK and World Health Organization. RCP will provide clinical input to design of the hospital campus and operating infrastructure and systems. The feasibility, engineering and design of the hospitals would be fine by the world renowned consultants Mott McDonald.

Mr Barns added that there would also be an Outreach Community Healthcare program to deliver Healthcare to the wider community through Mobile Surgeries, Satellite Surgeries, and Pharmacies. This initiative would ensure that people with low income would be covered. The idea is that those that can pay will pay.

Mr Barns also revealed that the support of National Health Services of UK and the Pakistan Diaspora in UK , especially doctors in UK, would be acquired so that their experience can be channelized for the welfare of the citizens here. He advocated the imperative need for developing a private public partnership with the Federal as well as Provincial governments and hoped that there would be a linkage with government under the Ehsas Sehat Program and Benazir Income Support Program.

Mr Barns also informed that the financing would be broad-based. A Bond Issue would be floated to raise the initial capital especially from London. Equity would also be offered to foreign and domestic investors and also you the government. The debt would also be financed by global banks.

Mr Rashid Iqbal informed that there is considerable interest in London for this project and he is confident that the Pakistani doctors in UK would offer their services and expertise. He added that PBBC is fully on board with this idea and that it would use its influence in UK as well as in Pakistan to promote this great initiative.

Majyd Aziz, President Employers Federation of Pakistan, in his address of welcome stated that one of the objectives of forming the EFP Economic Council was to reach out to foreign investors who are willing to come to Pakistan and who believe in the potential of Pakistan’s economy and people. EFP-EC had become strategic partner of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council UK with the sole purpose of accelerating is outreach globally. He assured PBBC that EFP will extend all help and that is why it facilitated exclusive meetings with top Pakistani businessmen and investors for PBBC regarding this initiative.

Ismail Suttar, Director EFP and Chairman EFP-EC, outlined the efforts undertaken by the Council and informed that already it had achieved success in facilitating EFP Member companies in foreign countries. He also said that Mr Nafees Zakaria, Pakistan High Commissioner in London, is continuously interacting with the Council and that well researched reports and feasibility studies are being prepared by the Research Eung and being sent to the High Commissioner. Later, a MOU was signed by Ismail Suttar and Julian Hamilton Barns on behalf of EFP-EC and PBBC while Mehmood Arshad, Director EFP-EC and Rashid Iqbal signed as witnesses. The ceremony was presided by Majyd Aziz President EFP.

Like this: Like Loading...