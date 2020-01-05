20 Indian fishermen releases as good will gesture

KARACHI – Pakistan released twenty Indian fishermen as a good will gesture today (Sunday).
These fishermen were released from Landhi Jail in Karachi and sent to Lahore. They will be handed over to Indian officials at Wahga Border tomorrow (Monday).
