10Pearls Acquires Zen Cloud a Salesforce & Digital Consultancy

KARACHI – 10Pearls is pleased to announce the acquisition of Zen Cloud Technologies, a San Francisco-based boutique Salesforce and digital consultancy.

Founded by Chris Fellows and Barbara Smith in 2015, Zen Cloud provides Salesforce, Marketing Cloud and Mulesoft expertise to its customers that include large enterprises going through digital transformations.

“Salesforce is a key platform for enterprises looking to transform and digitalize. The acquisition of Zen Cloud is strategic in many ways for 10Pearls,” said Imran Aftab, CEO of 10Pearls. “It bolsters our expertise within Salesforce and Mulesoft, adds to our leadership team, and helps solidify our San Francisco area presence.”

This acquisition brings 10Pearls’ global headcount to nearly 500, an important milestone in the company’s trajectory.

About 10Pearls

10Pearls is an end-to-end digital technology services partner helping businesses utilize technology as a competitive advantage. We help our customers digitalize their existing business, build innovative new products, and augment their existing teams with high performance team members. Our broad expertise in product management, user experience/design, cloud architecture, software development, data insights and intelligence, cyber security, emerging tech, and quality assurance ensures that we are delivering solutions that address business needs. 10Pearls is proud to have a diverse clientele from Global 1000 enterprises to high growth startups. We work with clients across industries, including healthcare, education, energy, communications, finance, real estate and high-tech. Our many long-term, successful partnerships are built upon trust, integrity and successful delivery and execution. To learn more, visit https://www.10pearls.com.

About Zen Cloud

Formed in 2015, Zen Cloud Technologies is a software development consulting firm headquartered in San Francisco specializing in building customized solutions leveraging Salesforce, Marketing Cloud, and MuleSoft. Zen Cloud Technologies is focused on designing and developing platforms and solutions that rise up and align with their clients’ unique business processes, people and values. To learn more, visit https://www.zencloudtech.com.

