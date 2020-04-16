BANKING

Zafar Masud joined The Bank of Punjab as President/CEO

LAHORE: Zafar Masud has joined as President/CEO of The Bank of Punjab today. He was appointed as President/CEO of The Bank of Punjab by the Government of Punjab.

Mr. Masud brings with him 27 years of rich and diversified experience as an International Banker and Entrepreneur, served at top positions at multinational banks in Pakistan and abroad. He has extensive experience of working at Board of Directors level including State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Barclays Bank

Southern Africa and National Bank of Pakistan.  He had earlier worked as
Director General – National Savings, Ministry of Finance, Government of
Pakistan, CEO (Interim) at InfraZamin Pakistan and Founding Partner Burj
Capital. He also held leadership positions at Dubai Islamic Bank, Citigroup and American Express Bank.

Mr. Zafar Masud holds a Master of Business Administration (Banking) from IBA, Karachi and Bachelor’s from Hailey College of Commerce, Punjab University, Lahore.

