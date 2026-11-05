YKP Foundation Holds Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar and Excellence Awards 2026 in Karachi

Breast Cancer awareness seminar and Excellence Awards 2026 organised by YKP Foundation in Karachi.

The event brought together medical professionals and community representatives to highlight early detection, timely treatment and public awareness of breast cancer.

Youth Ka Pakistan (YKP) Foundation organised the Breast Cancer Awareness Health Seminar 2026 and Breast Cancer Excellence Awards at the FPCCI Auditorium in Karachi.

The event aimed to raise awareness about breast cancer and highlight the importance of early detection, prevention and timely treatment.

Medical Professionals and Distinguished Guests Attend

Munawar Ali Mahesar attended as chief guest. The event also brought together medical professionals, public representatives and social figures.

Among the distinguished attendees were Abdullah Dhare, DSP Manisha Roopeta, Dr Rufina Soomro, Dr Najeeb Naimatullah, Dr Bushra Shirazi, Dr Naila Anjum Zahid, Dr Sadaf Nasir, Dr Qurat-ul-Ain and Dr Maliha.

Other guests included Sarsup Rehan, A. Hameed Ghori, Akram Khan Mashhood, Erum Fawad, Khurshid Haider, Shoaibuddin Mujaddidi and Sheema Kermani.

The gathering also featured Mehreen Elahi, DSO Hajra Nawab, Alia Sarim, Ghazala Javed, Farzana Irfan, MPA Fozia Hameed and Kishwar Nazli.

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Several other medical professionals and community representatives attended. They included Dr Esther, Dr Khalid, Dr Rubina Farman, Lubna Mughal, Rabia Saleem, Dr Shameem, Dr Zeb, Chef Faiza Tahir and Chef Iqra.

Breast Cancer Excellence Awards Recognise Medical Professionals

A key highlight was the presentation of the Breast Cancer Excellence Awards 2026.

Sabi Arsh, Chairperson of YKP Foundation, presented the awards to breast surgeons, oncologists and radiologists. The awards recognised their professional contributions, commitment to patient care and work in breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Seminar Highlights Early Detection and Timely Treatment

The seminar highlighted the importance of early screening and timely medical consultation. Speakers and participants also emphasised the need to strengthen public awareness.

The event underscored the role of early detection in improving opportunities for effective treatment. It also encouraged greater public engagement with breast cancer awareness initiatives.

Participants appreciated Sabi Arsh and her team for organising the seminar and promoting awareness of this important health issue.

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