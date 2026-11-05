Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Signs MoU with National Institute of Real Estate Management

Real Estate collaboration as Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management signs an MoU with NIREM.

Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Real Estate Management (NIREM). The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration between industry and academia.

Through this partnership, both organisations will promote knowledge-sharing and professional development within Pakistan’s real estate sector.

The collaboration will also focus on enhancing professional capabilities and supporting the industry’s long-term growth.

The agreement marks a step towards closer engagement between real estate professionals and academic institutions. Both organisations aim to contribute to a more knowledgeable and skilled workforce for Pakistan’s evolving property market.

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