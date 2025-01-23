Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Yadea has unveiled four new electric models in Pakistan, which include three scooters—the GT30, GT60, and Ezeego—alongside a three-wheeled vehicle called the C16.

The GT30 is priced at Rs. 189,000 and features a 1000W motor, a 60V23Ah Graphene battery, LED lights, hydraulic shock absorbers, and pedal assist capabilities.

The GT60 is offered in two variants with color options including grey, white, and black; however, detailed specifications for this model have not yet been disclosed.

Additionally, the Ezeego boasts a 72V38Ah Graphene battery and offers a motor rated at 1.2kW (with a maximum of 2.4kW). It claims to achieve an impressive range of 102 km on a single charge with a top speed of 45 km/h. This model comes in five different colors: ash grey, jet black, fiery red, arctic white, and amethyst purple.

Lastly, the C16 features a three-wheeled design equipped with a 72V23Ah battery and operates on a 650W motor that can reach speeds of up to 26 km/h while covering approximately 70 km per charge.