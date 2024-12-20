ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (INP): Private educational institutions in the federal capital will remain closed for winter vacations from December 21 to January 5, according to a notification issued on Friday. The decision was made in light of the seasonal weather. Classes are set to resume on January 6, 2025. Earlier this week, the Punjab Department of School Education announced a change in the dates for winter vacations in schools across the province. The winter break will begin on December 23 instead of the previously announced Dec 20. Schools will remain open on December 20 as per the regular schedule. The department made the decision in a notification. According to the new plan, schools will reopen on January 13, 2025, after the winter break. The revised schedule applies to all public and private schools across the province. Moreover, the Sindh Education Department said all private and government schools in the province will observe holidays from December 21 to 31. The decision applies uniformly to both public and private educational institutions.