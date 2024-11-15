Amid the data breach of social media personalities, model and actress Mathira has said that some people have used her name and old pictures to create fake content.

“People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in,” she said in a post on X, erstwhile Twitter, on Wednesday. “Please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense.”

In the recent past, unverified videos and pictures of internet personalities have gone viral on social media. There have been mixed reactions on social media on such developments.

In October, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi informed the Senate that approximately 1,500 WhatsApp accounts have been compromised in Pakistan since July 1.

In 2022, the country saw leaks of audio from politicians and former leaders. A purported audio of former prime minister Imran Khan had raised concerns over the ethical values of the people.