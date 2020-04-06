EDUCATION

“We have to fight together and defeat Coronavirus”

Web Desk 2 hours ago
0 23 Less than a minute

I love to draw sketches as it’s my hobby and whenever I got free time I draw sketches. Additionally, I am a philanthropist and want to serve my country and humans all around the world that’s why I want to become an Army doctor because serving humanity is my passion. On the other hand, I will continue to draw sketches throughout my life.

Quratulain Chaudhary
D/o Ch Tanveer Ahmed
Student of Class 9th, APS Askari 14, Rawalpindi.

Web Desk

Related Articles

Youth Challenge

Youth Challenge calls on young innovators to design solutions to improve education, employment and civic empowerment

February 12, 2020
Usman Institute of Technology

UIT Students to Participate in Microsoft Imagine Cup Finals in US

March 27, 2019
The Citizens Foundation

The Citizens Foundation introduces e-Learning program with the support of Rotary Club

November 29, 2018
Pakistan Academic Consortium

Pakistan Academic Consortium writes Open Letter to PM Imran Khan

2 weeks ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: