The World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) on Monday revoked India’s hosting rights for next year’s Blind Women’s T20 World Cup after India declined to visit Pakistan for the ongoing men’s tournament.

WBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah announced that neither Pakistan nor India would host future global tournaments until political relations improve.

“Both Pakistan and India are leading teams in blind cricket, but visa restrictions have consistently hampered their ability to compete. Hosting events at neutral venues is the most practical solution for now,” Shah explained.

The decision was made during the 26th WBCC General Council meeting, held at a local hotel and attended by representatives from Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Afghanistan. Delegates from India, England, and New Zealand participated online.

India’s withdrawal from the current Blind T20 World Cup was a major topic of discussion. Officials from the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) accused India of politicizing sports, citing a precedent from the previous edition when Pakistan was unable to participate due to visa denials by India.