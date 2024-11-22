A Florida man has filed a lawsuit against Netflix following widespread streaming problems during the highly anticipated boxing match between ex-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Ronald “Blue” Dalton, who filed the complaint on Monday, claims the event was marred by buffering and glitches that left viewers frustrated and unable to watch key moments of the fight.

The bout, held Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, drew 72,300 attendees and marked the largest digital distribution for combat sports. However, Dalton’s lawsuit accuses Netflix of delivering “unrelenting buffering” and blocking coverage, turning the highly publicized event into what the lawsuit calls “The Baddest Streaming on the Planet.” The complaint alleges that Netflix failed to provide customers with the seamless viewing experience they paid for.

Netflix acknowledged “technical challenges” affecting stream stability for many viewers but defended its response, describing the handling of the issues as “brilliant.” Nakisa Bidarian, Jake Paul’s co-promoter, noted the unprecedented demand, saying, “We blew past the record for U.S. concurrent streams.” Despite the technical difficulties, Netflix highlighted the fight’s success, reporting 46.6 million views and ranking it in the Top 10 across 91 countries.

However, for many viewers, the technical issues overshadowed the event’s achievements. Dalton’s complaint highlights their frustration, comparing the experience to Tyson’s iconic “biting” moment, stating customers were left “biting their gloves.” The lawsuit raises broader concerns about Netflix’s readiness to handle live events of this scale. While the streaming giant celebrated the fight’s digital reach, critics question whether its infrastructure is equipped to meet the demands of massive viewership events.