US Intelligence Warns of Iranian Threats as Trump Signals Possible New Military Action

Iran-US Tensions Washington warns of threats as Trump considers further military action against Iran.

US intelligence has warned that Iran has intensified efforts to target American officials in the Middle East and other countries. Some alleged plots have reportedly reached advanced stages, according to a report by Axios on Friday.

The report cited an October 23 memo from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The memo said the information was relevant to more personnel than were currently cleared to access it.

The one-page, unclassified document did not identify specific targets, countries outside the Middle East or the nature of the alleged plots.

According to Axios, senior State Department officials have received the underlying intelligence. Clayton also offered to downgrade its classification as much as possible to allow wider distribution.

A US official told the outlet that the intelligence was one reason behind plans to reduce embassy personnel in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Qatar and Jordan Trump Raises Possibility of Further Military Action

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington could launch another military operation against Iran. His remarks came as the conflict approached its eighth month and rising fuel prices put Republicans under pressure ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Fire at Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest in Germany; Police Suspect Arson

Speaking at a rally in Fort Myers, Florida, Trump said the United States might undertake “another little Epic Fury”. The phrase refers to the US military’s operation against Iran.

Trump did not provide details about a possible new operation. He said the United States could end the war quickly but questioned whether it should seek an immediate conclusion or allow the conflict to wind down gradually.

The president has offered varying timelines and objectives for the conflict. In recent campaign remarks, he said the war would end soon, “one way or the other”.

Trump also said earlier this month that the United States would not attack Iran before the November 3 elections. The vote will determine control of Congress, where Republicans hold narrow majorities in both chambers.

Trump Signals Tougher Stance on Cuba

Trump also used the Florida rally to warn Cuba that Washington would address its concerns after the Iran conflict ends.

Addressing a crowd in Fort Myers, he said American naval forces returning from the Middle East could stop near Cuba. He then suggested that Rubio would help conclude a deal with the Cuban government.

Trump’s remarks reflected his administration’s wider pressure campaign against Cuba. Rubio, a former Florida senator, has handled much of the administration’s policy toward the island.

Trump also announced plans to spend $250 million to recruit at least 5,000 nurses for elder-care facilities across the United States. He did not provide further details about the proposed recruitment programme in the remarks cited.

The president’s comments came as rising oil prices continued to create economic and political challenges for his administration ahead of the midterm elections.

Iran Says Two Tankers Hit Naval Mines

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said two tankers had struck naval mines while attempting to use what it called an “unauthorised route” south of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media reported the claim on Friday. Further details about the vessels, the extent of the damage and the circumstances of the reported incidents were not immediately available in the supplied report.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime passage linking the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Any disruption to shipping in the area could raise concerns about energy supplies and international trade.

Iran Threatens Gulf Undersea Internet Cables

Iran has reportedly developed plans to target undersea communications cables in the Gulf if the United States and Israel launch another attack.

Two senior Iranian security officials made the claims in comments to Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. They provided few operational details but said Tehran could seek to disrupt repairs after any attack, extending interruptions to internet and communications services.

One official warned that a renewed conflict could remove previous limits on Iran’s potential targets, including undersea cables and military bases.

Yadollah Javani, the IRGC’s deputy head of political affairs, said on Wednesday that Iran could target seven major internet cables beneath the Strait of Hormuz if Iranian infrastructure came under attack.

The threats have raised concerns about the vulnerability of digital infrastructure across the Gulf, where governments and technology companies have invested heavily in data centres, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Potential Impact on Global Connectivity

Undersea cables carry the vast majority of international internet traffic, according to the International Telecommunication Union. However, the global impact of attacks near the Strait of Hormuz could be limited because less than 1% of international bandwidth passes through the area, said Alan Mauldin, research director at telecommunications research firm TeleGeography.

Multiple cable cuts could still slow internet services and disrupt financial transactions, e-commerce and cloud computing. The severity would depend on available alternative routes and how quickly operators could reroute traffic.

Repairing damaged cables during a conflict could prove difficult. Security risks, higher insurance costs and delays in securing permission to enter territorial waters could also extend outages.

The Red Sea could present a larger potential disruption point, particularly if Iran received support from its Houthi allies in Yemen. However, Tehran has not publicly announced plans to target cables in that region.

Mauldin said the Red Sea carries data between Europe, East Africa and Asia. Routes through the area account for about 3% of global international demand and roughly 10% of traffic travelling between regions.

Gulf Technology Investments Face Security Risks

Gulf governments have invested heavily in technology to diversify their economies beyond oil. They are also seeking to establish the region as a global hub for artificial intelligence and digital services.

Iranian strikes reportedly hit two Amazon Web Services facilities in the United Arab Emirates in March. They also damaged infrastructure near an AWS facility in Bahrain.

At the height of the conflict in March, the IRGC identified US technology companies, including Microsoft, Google, Apple and Nvidia, as legitimate targets.

Such threats have raised concerns for regional technology investments and international companies operating in the Gulf.

Analysts say Iran’s warnings could also serve as a deterrent against renewed US military action. Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran programme at the Middle East Institute in Washington, said Tehran wanted Gulf governments and corporate executives to pressure Washington over the risks to their investments.

Land-based connections can provide alternative routes for internet traffic. Gulf governments and US technology companies are also investing in additional infrastructure to improve network resilience.

Microsoft plans to invest more than $400 million in subsea and terrestrial connectivity across the Middle East by 2030.

The latest developments highlight how a renewed conflict could extend beyond military targets and energy markets. Digital infrastructure, shipping routes and regional technology investments could also face growing risks if tensions escalate further.

Follow THE AZB