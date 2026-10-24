October 24, 2026

Fire at Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest in Germany; Police Suspect Arson

Web Desk October 24, 2026
Eagle’s Nest Historic Kehlsteinhaus building in Bavaria where police are investigating a suspected arson fire.

Eagle’s Nest Firefighters battle a blaze at Hitler’s historic teahouse in southern Germany.

A historic building associated with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, known as the Eagle’s Nest, caught fire Friday evening in southern Germany. Police suspect arson and have arrested a man, according to local media reports.

Emergency services received an alert shortly after 9 p.m. local time. The incident triggered a major firefighting operation, German newspaper BILD reported.

Police said the building was already engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived. A police spokesperson told the newspaper that investigators suspected arson.

Motorcyclist Arrested Near the Scene

According to police, officers responding to the fire encountered a motorcyclist travelling in the opposite direction. They alerted firefighters before stopping and arresting the man.

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However, authorities have not established whether the suspect was involved in starting the blaze. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported. Initial findings also indicated that nobody was inside the building when the fire broke out.

Firefighters continued working to control the blaze late Friday. Authorities had yet to establish the full extent of the damage.

Historic Building Linked to Nazi Germany

The building, officially known as the Kehlsteinhaus, was constructed in 1937–38 as a representative teahouse for Hitler. It stands at an altitude of approximately 1,834 metres (6,017 feet) in the Bavarian Alps.

The site was intended to host foreign dignitaries and serve as a venue for political receptions away from public view. Today, the historic structure is widely known by its English name, the Eagle’s Nest.

The investigation into Friday’s fire remains ongoing. Police have not confirmed the suspect’s involvement or announced a final determination of the cause.

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