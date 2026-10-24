Stephanie March Returns as Alexandra Cabot in ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 28

Stephanie March is set to return as Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Cabot in the ninth episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 28. Her comeback will reunite viewers with one of the crime drama’s most recognisable characters.

March has portrayed Cabot in more than 100 episodes of the NBC series. She joined the main cast in Season 2 in 2000 and remained a regular until Season 5 in 2003.

Cabot’s storyline took a dramatic turn when she had to fake her death and enter witness protection. The character later returned for several guest appearances, keeping her connected to the series.

Alexandra Cabot’s Return to the Series

After leaving the main cast, March reprised her role in Seasons 6, 10, 11, 13 and 19. Her most recent appearance before the upcoming return was in 2018.

Her Season 28 appearance will bring Cabot back into the show’s ongoing legal and criminal investigations. The character remains an important part of the series’ history.

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March also headlined Conviction, a short-lived legal drama that spun off from Law & Order: SVU in 2006. She played Cabot in the series, expanding the character’s role beyond the original crime drama.

Stephanie March’s Film and Television Career

Beyond Law & Order: SVU, March has built a varied career across film and television.

Her credits include Ricky Gervais’ 2009 comedy The Invention of Lying and the independent film Who We Are Now (2017). She also appeared in the 2019 mockumentary The Social Ones.

In 2022, March worked with filmmaker Ava DuVernay on the television series Naomi. The following year, she appeared in DuVernay’s film Origin and the Amazon Prime Video series Harlan Coben’s Shelter.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Continues Its Long Run

Created by Dick Wolf, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has become one of American television’s most enduring crime dramas. The series follows detectives and prosecutors handling sensitive criminal cases.

The current cast includes Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, Aimé Donna Kelly and Corey Cott.

Wolf executive produces the series alongside Hargitay and other producers. Universal Television produces the show in association with Wolf Entertainment.

The series airs on NBC on Thursdays at 9 p.m. March’s return adds another chapter to Alexandra Cabot’s long-running connection with the franchise.

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