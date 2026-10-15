Disability Inclusion: UNICEF, DEPD and NDF representatives discuss welfare and employment initiatives in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Meeting explores disability prevention, child welfare, WASH services and incubation centres to promote entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods.

SHAHEED BENAZIRABAD, October 14, 2026: Representatives of UNICEF and the National Disability Forum (NDF) visited the Regional Directorate Office of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) in Shaheed Benazirabad to discuss collaborative initiatives aimed at strengthening disability inclusion and improving access to essential services.

Syed Sajjad Imran Shah and Zahida Jamali represented UNICEF, while Abid Lashari attended as part of the NDF team.

During the meeting, participants explored opportunities to promote disability awareness and prevention, improve the welfare of children with disabilities and persons with disabilities (PWDs), and expand access to employment.

Focus on Prevention and Essential Services

The discussions covered several priority areas, including Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), congenital disability-related concerns and improved access to essential services.

Participants also discussed ways to strengthen support for children with disabilities and ensure that persons with disabilities receive greater opportunities to participate in society.

The meeting highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts among government departments, development organisations and other stakeholders to address challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

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Incubation Centres to Support Entrepreneurship

Another key area of discussion was the proposed establishment of incubation centres to encourage entrepreneurship and develop innovative business ideas.

These centres could help aspiring entrepreneurs build skills, explore startup opportunities and develop sustainable sources of income. The initiative also aims to improve employability and support long-term economic independence for persons with disabilities.

By promoting entrepreneurship alongside employment opportunities, stakeholders seek to create more inclusive pathways to economic participation.

Collaboration for an Inclusive Society

The visit underscored the need for continued cooperation between DEPD, UNICEF and NDF to advance disability inclusion and improve access to services and opportunities.

The discussions focused on building a society where children with disabilities and persons with disabilities can access essential facilities, develop their potential and participate more fully in economic and social life.

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