Security forces target a suspected militant hideout in Washuk district and recover weapons, ammunition and explosives

RAWALPINDI, October 15, 2026: Pakistan’s security forces killed five suspected terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Washuk district of Balochistan on the night of October 12–13, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The statement said security forces launched the operation following reports about the presence of militants allegedly belonging to what it described as the Indian proxy group “Fitna al Hindustan.”

During the operation, security personnel swiftly targeted and cleared the suspected hideout, killing five militants, the ISPR said.

Security forces also recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives from the site.

Clearance Operations Underway

According to the statement, security forces are conducting sanitisation operations in the area to locate and eliminate any other suspected militants.

The ISPR said the operation forms part of Pakistan’s ongoing counterterrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam,” approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.

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The statement added that security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue operations to counter what it described as foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism in the country.

The allegations regarding foreign sponsorship reflect the position stated in the official military statement.

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