Ufone’s UShare service is now free of cost to allow easy sharing of balance during lockdown

KARACHI – To facilitate customers across the country and make sharing of balance easy during the lockdown, Pakistani telecom operator Ufone has made its UShare service free of cost for people. This is a countrywide offer and customers can now share balance with their friends and family without any additional service charges.

Customers can share PKR 600 per transaction and maximum four transactions can be made every day making the cumulative transaction amount up to PKR 2,400. Previously only PKR 200 could be transferred in every transaction with a service charge of PKR 2.99 per transaction whereas the maximum transfer limit was PKR 800 in a single day. The service charge has been completely waived along with increasing transfer limit to help as many people as possible. Ufone customers can simply dial*828*Recipient Number*Amount# and share balance with ease & comfort.

Amidst the coronavirus threat many people are staying inside their homes and are unable to go to retailers or local shops for transfer of money/balance. Ufone has launched this service to address this concern of the customers whom it considers a part of their U family. The brand is introducing multiple products, services and initiatives which can help people function easily while they stay and work at home because for Ufone it is important that “Tum Kheriat Se Raho Pakistan.”

As a socially responsible organization Ufone advises all its customers to adopt preventive measures against Coronavirus. These include washing hands thoroughly and often, with soap, for 20 seconds, avoid shaking hands, especially with those who appear to be ill, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth as much as possible, disinfect shared surfaces, such as doorknobs, bathroom taps, or table tops, stay home when sick and maintain distance of at least 1 meter from any individual. By adoption of basic protective measures we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.



Like this: Like Loading...