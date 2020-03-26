Ufone offers unlimited U-U & PTCL minutes to help customers remain connected with ease amidst corona panic

KARACHI – It is a time when every Pakistani is engulfed by fear and worries related to Coronavirus. Amidst the panic, Pakistani brand Ufone is trying to help out its people to live with befikri through introduction of unlimited U-U and PTCL minutes (additional 5,000 mins) on Super Card Plus to ensure that subscribers remain connected with ease.

Additionally Ufone Super Card Plus shall offer unlimited Facebook with 2GB extra data. This will be applicable on every Super Card Plus subscription from 25th March.

Due to the current scenario most of the people are confined in their homes and are unable to go out for basic chores thus to make it convenient for customers to acquire mobile balance Ufone is offering recharges through self-service mediums. Customers can subscribe to Super Card via self-service mediums i.e. MyUfoneApp or via www.ufone.com. Offer can further be availed by recharging Rs 599 and dialling *250#

For Pakistani telecom operator Ufone it is actually all about U and in this perilous situation the brand is ensuring all possible measures to serve as many customers as possible. Ufone has unveiled multiple products and initiatives which shall aid people to continue living with ease while staying home. The Pakistani telecom operator aims to stand true to its slogan “Tum Khairiat Se Raho, Pakistan!” and is leaving no stone unturned in facilitating customers whom they consider to be a part of the U family.

