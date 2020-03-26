WORLD

US urges India to release all Kashmiri political leaders

Theazb Web Desk 59 mins ago
WEB DESK – The United State, while welcoming the release of former Chief Ministers of Occupied Kashmir, Omar Abdullah and Dr Farooq Abdullah, has urged the Indian government to release all Kashmiri political leaders.

The statement of Acting Assistant US Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, came a day after National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah was released following charges under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

The Acting Assistant US Secretary of State also urged the Indian government to fully restore internet services in occupied Kashmir.

