TELECOM

Ufone launches the most economical data package in the UAE

Muhammad Saleem 30 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute
Ufone launches the most economical data package in UAE

KARACHI – Staying connected with your loved ones while being away from home is very important for any person living abroad. Ufone being a customer-centric organization understands this reality more than anyone else and therefore brings exciting and economical packages to facilitate its users worldwide. 

This time Ufone has launched the cheapest data roaming bucket for customers in UAE through which they can easily avail 1 MB for just 1 rupee. 

The 5GB roaming bucket is available for PKR 5000 and will be valid for 7 days. It is one of the most lucrative data roaming bucket in UAE for post-paid subscribers and allows one to have multiple audio and video calls over WhatsApp. The offer shall help customers to reduce distances and stay connected with their family & friends without the hassle. 

The best part is that there will be no additional charges once the bucket is activated thus one cannot expect to have a data bill shock after a long call. Customers can call via WhatsApp for as long as they like. 

To avail of this offer, users can dial *4499# or visit the Ufone service center/PTCL joint shop for activation of the data roaming bucket. 

Muhammad Saleem

Related Articles

Jazz Partners with Oxfam in Pakistan to digitally empower young women

May 28, 2019
PTCL & Netflix

PTCL customers can now pay for Netflix subscription through their monthly broadband bills

April 8, 2019
Telenor 5G

Telenor Pakistan gets ready to bring 5G to Pakistan

August 8, 2019
Telenor becomes Pakistan’s First 4.5G Network

Telenor Pakistan launches country’s first ‘Narrowband Internet of Things’

November 4, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: