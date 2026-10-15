October 15, 2026

Mian Anjum Nisar Congratulates Newly Elected KCCI President Talat Mahmood

Web Desk October 15, 2026
Mian Anjum Nisar and business representatives during a visit to KCCI to congratulate President Talat Mahmood.

KCCI President: Mian Anjum Nisar visits the Karachi Chamber to congratulate newly elected President Talat Mahmood.

Chairman Businessmen Panel Mian Anjum Nisar visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to congratulate newly elected KCCI President Talat Mahmood on his election.

The visit highlighted the importance of engagement between business leaders and the Karachi Chamber. Meanwhile, the accompanying photographs showed Vice Chairman BMG Anjum Nisar, Ex-Officio Rehan Hanif, Ghani Usman and other members of the Executive Committee.

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The meeting provided an opportunity for business representatives to exchange greetings following the chamber’s elections.

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