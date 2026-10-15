Mian Anjum Nisar Congratulates Newly Elected KCCI President Talat Mahmood

Chairman Businessmen Panel Mian Anjum Nisar visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to congratulate newly elected KCCI President Talat Mahmood on his election.

The visit highlighted the importance of engagement between business leaders and the Karachi Chamber. Meanwhile, the accompanying photographs showed Vice Chairman BMG Anjum Nisar, Ex-Officio Rehan Hanif, Ghani Usman and other members of the Executive Committee.

Turkic World Emerges as a Promising Tourism Destination in Eurasia

The meeting provided an opportunity for business representatives to exchange greetings following the chamber’s elections.

Follow THE AZB