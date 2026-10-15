Turkic World Emerges as a Promising Tourism Destination in Eurasia

Turkic Tourism: Uzbekistan promotes regional travel cooperation through the Great Silk Road and the Organization of Turkic States.

Tourism has become a strategic development priority for Uzbekistan. It supports economic growth while strengthening international ties, cultural exchange and public diplomacy. In this regard, Uzbekistan is expanding tourism cooperation with fellow members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

These partnerships build on shared history, cultural traditions, spiritual connections and common heritage. Moreover, they aim to create a more connected tourism market across the Turkic world.

Organization of Turkic States Strengthens Tourism Cooperation

Since Uzbekistan joined the OTS in 2019, the country has pursued closer cooperation with other member states in tourism. Relevant departments now have a platform for regular dialogue. Meanwhile, joint projects aim to develop a common tourism space.

The establishment of the OTS Tourism Council marks an important step in this process. The council helps coordinate joint travel routes, exchange expertise, improve service standards and develop tourism infrastructure.

Great Silk Road Connects Historic Cities

The unified tourist route known as the Great Silk Road stands out as a major regional initiative. It connects important cultural and historical destinations, including Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva in Uzbekistan, as well as Baku, Almaty, Bishkek and Ankara.

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Through this route, visitors can explore historic monuments, architectural landmarks, national cuisines and local traditions across several countries. Uzbekistan holds a prominent place in the initiative because of its rich collection of historic sites linked to Turkic and wider regional civilisation.

In recent years, Uzbekistan has also worked to restore cultural heritage sites, modernise tourism infrastructure and improve transport and logistics for visitors.

Tourism Education and Skills Development

Training skilled professionals remains another priority. Uzbekistan works with universities in Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and other OTS countries on student exchanges, internships, seminars and joint research.

These programmes aim to equip tourism professionals with modern skills in management, marketing and digital technologies. At the same time, academic cooperation encourages cultural understanding and stronger professional relationships among participating countries.

Visa Facilitation and Digital Tourism Services

Visa facilitation also plays an important role in regional tourism development. According to the statement, visa-free travel arrangements between Uzbekistan and OTS countries have helped increase tourist movement across the region.

Furthermore, the introduction of a unified electronic visa remains under consideration. Such a system could make it easier for travellers to visit several Turkic countries through a single tourism package.

Uzbekistan also supports the proposed development of a shared digital platform. The platform would provide information about destinations, travel routes, booking services, visitor reviews and cultural events.

Regional Forums Promote Tourism Potential

International exhibitions and tourism forums provide additional opportunities to promote the region. Uzbekistan regularly presents its tourism offerings at international fairs and hosts events focused on cooperation.

The Forum of Tourism Ministers of OTS member states in Samarkand served as an important platform for discussing industry challenges and establishing long-term priorities. In addition, such meetings help participating countries coordinate their tourism strategies.

More Than 6.15 Million Tourists Arrive from OTS Region

According to the supplied statement, the total number of tourists arriving from the OTS region exceeded 6.15 million over the past year. The figure highlights the importance of travel links among member states, although the statement does not specify the exact reporting period or provide a country-by-country breakdown.

Uzbekistan Backs a Shared Tourism Vision

The Turkic world brings together historic cities, diverse cultures, natural landscapes and traditions of hospitality. These features offer opportunities to develop tourism across Eurasia while supporting local economies and cultural exchange.

Uzbekistan says it will continue to support this shared vision by initiating new projects, strengthening institutional ties and promoting closer tourism cooperation among Turkic states. Through these efforts, the country aims to help build a more integrated and sustainable regional tourism destination.

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