October 15, 2026

Uzbekistan Condemns Reported Houthi Attack on Riyadh Airport, Expresses Solidarity with Saudi Arabia

Web Desk October 15, 2026
Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry statement condemning the reported attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Riyadh Airport: Uzbekistan condemns the reported attack and expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan has strongly condemned a reported Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which it said resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.

In an official statement, the ministry expressed shock over the incident and extended condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones. It also wished those injured a swift and full recovery.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security. The ministry expressed solidarity with the Saudi government and people following the reported attack.

Uzbekistan Calls for Protection of Civilians

The Uzbek Foreign Ministry stressed that attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure constitute serious violations of international law. It called for an immediate end to such attacks and emphasised that protecting human life and critical infrastructure must remain a priority.

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Urges Restraint and Diplomatic Dialogue

The statement also urged all parties to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation. Instead, the ministry called for resolving differences through dialogue and diplomatic channels, in accordance with international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Uzbekistan reiterated its commitment to promoting peace, stability and security across the region, while expressing solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The account of the attack and its consequences reflects the statement issued by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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