TMA Chitral distribute Free Mask, Gloves and sanitizer among the people to protect from Coronavirus

CHITRAL- Tehsil municipal administration officials are working day and night to reduce the risk of possible carotid virus. TMA staff is distributing free masks, gloves and sanitizers to people in Chitral’s public places, as well as sterile sprays in quarantine centers, along with cleaning. Tehsil Municipal officer Chitral Misbah-ud-Din himself is overseeing these security measures.

TMO Misbah-ud-din also distributed masks, gloves and sanitizers free of cost to lockers, vegetarians, shopkeepers, security guards and general public outside the bank in the Ataleeq market to encourage them to prevent the possible virus. These protective measures should be adopted.

Misbah-ud-din is also the municipal officer of TMA Drosh and he directed TMA staff for spray at Tabulghi Markaz Drosh , the largest building of the area At the same time, the Government Girls Degree College sprayed at the Quarantine Center and the process continues in public places. TMO Misbah-ud-din and his staff engineer Tanveer also distributed masks, gloves, and sanitizers in Drsoh Market.

Haji Gul Nawaz Khan, president of Trader Union Drsoh praised the Tehsil Municipal Administration’s move and hoped that by adopting these protective measures, we would be able to prevent the virus from becoming viral. On this occasion he also called upon the business community to do good to people in this time of trouble and not to sell them expensive things.

Social and religious leader Qari Jamal Abdul Nasir also praised TMA Chitral and Drsoh for their meritorious services for protecting the area from possible attack of corona virus.

On the occasion, Tehsil Municipal Officer Misbah-ud-din urged the people not to be afraid of Corona but to fight, by taking protective measures. He said that unless we go out and bring Corona virus into our home, it does not come to us so people should avoid unnecessary movement. Reduce social contact and avoid hugging, shake hands and embracing each other so that the outbreak does not pass.

