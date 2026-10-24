Tilak Varma Powers India to Four-Wicket Win Over New Zealand in Second T20

Tilak Varma celebrates his match-winning half-century as India defeat New Zealand in the second T20.

Tilak Varma delivered a match-winning half-century as India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the second T20 international on Saturday. The victory gave India a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

India chased down a target of 181 in Christchurch, scoring 68 runs in the final 4.5 overs. The tourists looked in trouble at 70-5 in the 11th over, but Tilak and Nitish Kumar Reddy produced a stunning late recovery.

Tilak remained unbeaten on 51 off 26 balls. Reddy supported him with an unbeaten 26 from just 13 deliveries, hitting the winning runs with one ball remaining.

India also won the opening match at Hagley Oval by four wickets two days earlier. They completed that chase with two balls to spare after successfully pursuing 225.

Tilak and Reddy Rescue India

New Zealand’s bowlers performed far better in the second match. Captain Mitchell Santner led the attack with four wickets for 21 runs, putting India’s top order under pressure.

Santner dismissed dangerous opener Abhishek Sharma for 27 in his first over. He later removed Naman Dhir for 31, leaving India struggling at 112-6.

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However, Tilak kept India’s hopes alive with aggressive stroke play. He repeatedly found gaps and cleared the boundary during the closing overs.

The left-hander struck four boundaries in the penultimate over against Nathan Smith. His explosive finish shifted the momentum firmly towards India and brought the target within reach.

Sanju Samson, who had starred with a rapid 67 in the opening match, fell cheaply this time. India then sent 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to the crease after an injury ruled Ishan Kishan out of the match.

Sooryavanshi, playing his 10th T20, managed only four runs before Smith caught him in the infield. Despite the setback, Tilak and Reddy kept their composure to complete the chase.

Glenn Phillips Leads New Zealand Recovery

Earlier, Glenn Phillips struck his second consecutive half-century to help New Zealand post 180-5. The hosts recovered from 41-3 through a crucial fourth-wicket partnership.

Phillips smashed 70 off 43 balls, including four sixes. He added 116 runs with Bevon Jacobs, who contributed 58 from 46 deliveries.

India’s Arshdeep Singh led the bowling effort with two wickets for 33 runs in four overs. However, New Zealand’s late resistance gave the hosts a competitive total.

India Move Closer to Series Victory

India’s second straight win puts them in a strong position in the five-match series. New Zealand must now respond quickly to keep their hopes of a comeback alive.

The third T20 international will take place in Wellington on Tuesday, where India will aim to extend their lead and seal the series early.

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