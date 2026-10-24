Mourinho Prepares for Clasico Showdown as Real Madrid Target Barcelona

Jose Mourinho is preparing to renew one of football’s fiercest rivalries as Real Madrid face Barcelona on Sunday. The Portuguese coach will take charge of his first Clasico since returning to Madrid, with Barcelona waiting at Camp Nou.

Mourinho’s first spell at Real Madrid, from 2010 to 2013, centred on his battle to end Barcelona’s dominance under Pep Guardiola. The rivalry intensified as both clubs fought for domestic and European honours.

Mourinho eventually broke Barcelona’s grip on the Spanish league title by guiding Madrid to the championship in 2012. That achievement remains one of the defining moments of his first tenure.

Mourinho’s Rivalry With Barcelona

Clasicos during Mourinho’s first spell attracted attention for their intensity and frequent confrontations. Players and coaching staff from both sides clashed on the pitch and traded sharp remarks in the media.

Mourinho had previously worked as an assistant coach at Barcelona under Bobby Robson and Louis van Gaal during the 1990s. However, the club overlooked him when it appointed Guardiola in 2008 to replace Frank Rijkaard.

His battles with Guardiola and Lionel Messi often overshadowed his achievements on the field. Tensions also surfaced within Madrid, particularly during disagreements involving club captain Iker Casillas.

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One of the rivalry’s most notorious incidents occurred in August 2011. Mourinho poked Barcelona assistant coach Tito Vilanova in the eye during a heated confrontation.

Earlier that year, the two Spanish giants had met four times in just 18 days. Their encounters included a 1-1 La Liga draw, which helped Barcelona maintain its advantage in the title race.

Madrid then defeated Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winning goal in extra time.

Barcelona responded in the Champions League semi-finals. The Catalan side won the first leg 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu after Madrid defender Pepe received a red card. Mourinho described the decision as a “scandal”.

Barcelona secured a 1-1 draw in the return leg and advanced to the final, where the team went on to win the competition. During that period, Guardiola famously complained about Mourinho’s dominance in press conferences.

Mourinho Targets Flick’s Barcelona

Mourinho has already shown his trademark confrontational approach during his second spell at Madrid. After losing the derby against Atletico Madrid, he presented printed evidence of incidents to argue that the opposition deserved two red cards.

He also refused to attend a press conference after Vinicius Junior received a red card against Villarreal. Critics often interpret such tactics as attempts to shift attention away from his team’s performances.

However, Mourinho’s main challenge remains on the pitch. Real Madrid appointed him to compete with Barcelona and stop Hansi Flick’s team from extending its domestic success.

Flick’s Barcelona have enjoyed a strong record against Madrid since the German coach arrived. According to the figures cited in the report, Barcelona have won six of their seven Clasicos, scoring 22 goals and conceding 11.

Mourinho has acknowledged that his team still needs time to reach his desired level.

“I’ve been here for over a hundred days. Obviously, we are not where I want, but there are things we are doing better today than before,” he said.

Madrid have won their last four matches across La Liga and the Champions League. Mourinho has also begun settling on his preferred lineup after rotating players during the early part of the season.

Valverde’s Role Could Shape Madrid’s Approach

Federico Valverde has recently featured at right-back, despite Mourinho initially expressing reservations about using the midfielder in that position. The Uruguayan has started there in Madrid’s last two matches, ahead of Denzel Dumfries and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“We created a lot on that side, and Fede had a fantastic match,” Mourinho said after the Leipzig victory.

Mourinho has used Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva in midfield in recent matches. Both selections have helped Madrid improve possession and build attacks more effectively.

Barcelona, however, will present a different challenge. Mourinho could adopt a more defensive approach to disrupt the hosts’ attacking rhythm. During his previous spell, he even deployed centre-back Pepe in midfield against Barcelona.

The upcoming Clasico will test whether Mourinho’s tactical adjustments can slow Flick’s side and deliver a statement victory. For Madrid, the match offers an opportunity to demonstrate progress under their returning coach. For Barcelona, it presents another chance to reinforce their recent advantage in this historic rivalry.

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