Beijing : In China, a woman refused to divorce her husband after taking more than four and a half million rupees as a fee. An office colleague caught in love with the woman’s husband paid his wife 1.2 million yuan in 2022. According to private TV “Express News”, although the wife voluntarily accepted the divorce fee, but later refused the divorce, after which the other woman approached the court to return the money and the court rejected her request. According to the South China Morning Post, the man, identified only as Han, married Ying in 2013 and they have 2 daughters. Han later falls in love with his office colleague Shi. Shi approached Ying with a deal, offering to pay him 2 million yuan (over Rs. 7.5 crore) in exchange for Han’s divorce. Shi transferred 1.2 million yuan to Ying’s account in late 2022, after which Ying refused to grant the divorce. After persuading Ying for over a year, Shi demanded his money back, which Ying refused. Shi filed a lawsuit against Ying, but to no avail. In the petition, Shi claimed that there was a verbal agreement between him and Yeung and requested that the court order Yeung to return his money. After hearing Shi’s pleas, the court not only ruled against them, Han and Shi are now in the process of divorcing and both are going through a ‘cooling off’ period.