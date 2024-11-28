The Rotary Youth Exchange students from the top of the North recently visited Christchurch on tbeir South Island tour. They learnt about our native bush and trees and planted a Totara in The Papanui Bush at Bridgestone Reserve leaving a lasting legacy to revisit Christchurch again. The students came from all over Europe, Asia and one from the USA and they were a delightful group of young people eager to learn about NZ and enjoy all it has to offer.

Rotary has given these RYE students a fabulous opportunity to live and learn a new language, culture and meet people from.all walks of life.