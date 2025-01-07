Karachi, Pakistan – January, 2025 – Mangroves are vital coastal ecosystems that protect shorelines, support biodiversity, and play a crucial role in mitigating climate change. Recognizing their importance, the Sindh Forest Department has established a landmark environmental initiative called the Mangrove Biodiversity Park (MBP) in partnership with and sponsored by TPL REIT Management Company (TPL RMC). The MBP is located in the heart of Korangi Creek Karachi and aims to preserve and restore these invaluable habitats and fostering public engagement with nature and enhancing coastal resilience.

The Mangrove Biodiversity Park (MBP) is a pioneering initiative aimed at setting a new standard for environmental conservation & ecosystem restoration in Pakistan. As part of this ongoing commitment, the MBP is pleased to announce the formation of an independent Advisory Board comprising of leading experts from diverse fields to help guide the future development and progress of the project, including:

Riaz Waghan , Chief Conservator, Sindh Forest Department.

, Chief Conservator, Sindh Forest Department. Dr. Zaheer Khan , Professor of Zoology (Wildlife), University of Karachi.

, Professor of Zoology (Wildlife), University of Karachi. Sameera Raja , Founder/Curator, Canvas Gallery.

, Founder/Curator, Canvas Gallery. Tariq Huda , Ex-Chairman – Karachi Port Trust, Ex- Member Customs (Operations).

, Ex-Chairman – Karachi Port Trust, Ex- Member Customs (Operations). Sulaiman Mehdi , Chairman, State Life Insurance Corporation.

, Chairman, State Life Insurance Corporation. Shah Murad Aliani, Former CR IUCN, Member PM’s Climate Change Committee, ESG Advisor.

The newly formed MBP Advisory Board will play a pivotal role in providing expert advice on the park’s operations, environmental policies, and strategic direction. The MBP Advisory Board will be responsible for ensuring that the park’s activities are in line with both national and international sustainability standards. It will also help shape efforts to enhance the park’s infrastructure, boost community engagement, and raise awareness about the importance of mangrove conservation. With the guidance of the newly formed Advisory Board, MBP will strive to ensure that it continues to flourish, making a lasting positive impact on the local ecosystem and surrounding community, and to becoming a landmark bio-diversity sanctuary for the citizens of Karachi.

The MBP Board will also focus on strengthening collaborations with academic institutions, NGOs, and global organizations to expand the reach and impact of the park’s programs. Additionally, the Board will work to identify funding opportunities and drive initiatives that will ensure the park’s continued growth and environmental sustainability.

“The establishment of this Advisory Board is a significant step forward in the management of the Mangrove Biodiversity Park,” said Shah Murad Aliani, Chairperson of the MBP Advisory Board. “Through collective expertise and collaboration, we aim to ensure that the MBP not only thrives as a sanctuary for local biodiversity but also serves as a model for sustainable ecological initiatives. We are committed to ensuring the park remains a vital resource for future generations.”