KARACHI (INP) : The Department of Education Colleges has appointed an associate professor of grade 19 involved in corruption to the post of Director Monitoring and Inspection. The committee investigating the orders of the education minister against an officer named Abdul Ghaffar Bhutto had recommended that Ghaffar Bhutto should not be appointed to any administrative post in the future.However, Secretary Education Colleges rejected the committee’s recommendation due to political and journalistic pressure and appointed Ghafar Bhutto to the post of 20 grade director and did not inform the Chief Secretary Sindh of the actual situation, which is completely against the service rules.The special thing is that Secretary Asif Ikram has shown cleverness to benefit Ghaffar Bhutto by allotting him a special office in the Government Arts and Commerce College near PIDC House instead of the direct colleges. He stayed away from the media and opponents.and fulfill their objectives in a secret way. To investigate the financial and other corruption against Ghaffar Bhutto, the Director General of Colleges had established a three-member committee in which the Principal of Jamia Millia Professor Saleh Abbas Rizvi, the Principal of local colleges Muhammad Nadeem and Deputy Director Assistant Professor Mohammad Luqman Mirani was asked to complete the inquiry and submit the report.In its four-page report, the committee found Ghaffar Bhutto guilty while justifying the allegations leveled against him and clearly wrote that Ghaffar Bhutto should not be appointed to any administrative position in the future, however, the committee The recommendation was rejected and Ghafar Bhutto was given the post of director. According to the rules and law, an officer of grade 20 should have been appointed to this post, however, the education secretary, ignoring all the rules and regulations, awarded Ghaffar Bhutto and issued his director’s notification.Ghafar Bhutto is the corrupt officer who was not only removed from the post of Deputy Director of Finance but also suspended by the then Provincial Education Minister Nisar Ahmad Khoro for his involvement in various incidents of harassment of women and financial corruption. was done After this situation, Ghafar Bhutto apologized in writing and restored himself. Ghafar Bhutto, who belongs to the theology department, changed the seniority list on the basis of money and raised his name in the seniority list and then grade 18. Development in 19 from Get promotion. This process is tantamount to forfeiting the right of senior officers. The special thing is that the three officers conducting the inquiry drew the attention of the Secretary Education Colleges to the fact that the three officers in the inquiry gave a decision that Ghaffar Bhutto should not be given the administrative post.Get promotion. This process is tantamount to forfeiting the right of senior officers. The special thing is that the three officers conducting the inquiry drew the attention of the Secretary Education Colleges to the fact that the three officers in the inquiry gave a decision that Ghaffar Bhutto should not be given the administrative post.And in the meantime, he made one of his favorite clerks, Adeel, sit in his office as an agent and assigned him the task of earning from fifty thousand to one lakh rupees daily and handing them over to him.On the complaint, Ghafar Bhutto was removed from this position and appointed to the post of principal in Hawke’s Bay College, after which Ghafar Bhutto also approached the Services Tribunal to get the post of Director of Finance, but he had to resign there as well. The Services Tribunal ruled against him in the case.Ghaffar Bhutto is also taking illegal benefits by presenting himself as the focal person of the education department of colleges. Complaints have been received about Ghafar Bhutto at various times to the education minister including the education secretary and that is why he was removed from the post of director of finance and now the purpose of re-appointment to the post of director is to heat up the looting market once again.