Karachi::The Aga Khan University, Faculty of Arts & Sciences (AKU-FAS) celebrated the launch of Psychoanalytic Sociology: A New Theory of the Social Bond, the latest work from Dr Duane Rousselle, Associate Dean and Professor at AKU-FAS. This new book challenges traditional concepts of social bonds, urging readers to reconsider how we connect in a world that feels increasingly divided. Dr Rousselle’s exploration delves into a question that resonates deeply today: “How can we relate to others?” in a time marked by ‘social narcissism’. This self-centred approach, he argues, weakens collective bonds as individuals prioritize personal satisfaction over communal ties. He contends that as digital immersion intensifies, even social theorists must now grapple with the blurred boundaries between private and public spaces brought about by social media – a transformation he warns diminishes the ‘sociological imagination’ by eroding its critical lens.

One of the book’s central ideas is the role of “strangeness” in human interactions. In today’s ‘era of singularities’, Dr Rousselle suggests, social bonds are no longer forged through common prohibitions but by celebrating unique identities that defy universal norms. By embracing individual “singularities,” society can foster empathy and tolerance in ways that once seemed impossible. “The singular cannot be made common,” he asserts, pointing to a new landscape in which differences are not merely tolerated but embraced. In his reflections on technology, Dr Rousselle offers a cautionary perspective on the “era of gadgets,” where advancements such as AI and virtual worlds threaten our capacity for authentic connection. “We dream outside of ourselves today,” he writes, suggesting that personal spaces essential for creativity and self-understanding are increasingly endangered.

In a powerful closing argument, Psychoanalytic Sociology calls for an educational shift: classrooms must prioritize questions over answers, sparking curiosity and encouraging students to explore beyond the familiar. Dr Rousselle reminds us that understanding is a journey, not a destination, and that true learning lies in our willingness to encounter the unknown.