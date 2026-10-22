Templafy Launches AI Document Agents for Professional Teams

Templafy has launched Templafy Team, a new offering that enables professional teams to build, customize and share AI-powered Document Agents. The platform uses company knowledge, templates and approved content to help businesses create professional presentations and other business documents.

The launch addresses a growing challenge in workplace AI. Although AI tools can generate content quickly, businesses still need accurate, consistent and professionally formatted documents. Teams often spend additional time correcting AI-generated material, rebuilding presentations and applying company standards.

Templafy Team aims to reduce this work by turning existing expertise, business methodologies and best practices into reusable AI agents. The company designed the offering for document-intensive sectors, including consulting, financial services, professional services and sales.

Custom AI Agents for Business Workflows

Templafy Team allows professionals to create agents for recurring business tasks. Teams can then share these agents and reuse their knowledge across projects, reducing the need to repeatedly write prompts or recreate previous work.

The platform offers several capabilities:

Build and share Document Agents: Teams can create customized AI agents for recurring business requirements and make them available to colleagues.

Use trusted company knowledge: Agents draw on approved information, established methodologies and internal best practices.

Create branded PowerPoint presentations: The platform generates native, editable presentations using company templates and approved visual assets.

Integrate with existing AI tools: Users can access Document Agents through PowerPoint, ChatGPT, Claude and Microsoft Copilot.

Edit and review documents: Agents can help develop presentations, make revisions and check outputs against company knowledge and standards.

These features aim to help teams produce business-ready documents while reducing repetitive formatting and content preparation.

Templafy Highlights the Role of Shared Expertise

Oskar Konstantyner, Chief Product Officer at Templafy, said generating content represents only one part of completing business tasks. He highlighted the opportunity to create agents that understand an organisation’s knowledge, expertise and established working methods.

AI Emerges as Top Ethical Challenge for Accountants, ACCA Report Finds

According to Konstantyner, Templafy Team combines customizable agents with document-generation technology. This approach allows employees to build on shared knowledge rather than relying on individual AI workflows.

The company believes this model can improve consistency and help organisations scale document creation across teams.

Available With a 14-Day Free Trial

Templafy describes itself as an agentic document-generation platform that helps businesses create accurate, compliant and on-brand content. Its technology combines AI-generated content with rules-based automation and company-approved information.

The company says more than four million users worldwide rely on its platform. It also reports that customers, including KPMG and BDO, use its technology to reduce time spent on repetitive content creation by more than 30%.

The launch reflects the growing use of AI agents in workplace productivity. By combining company knowledge with document-generation tools, Templafy aims to help organisations produce consistent business materials while maintaining control over content and presentation standards.

Follow THE AZB