Rotary Leads Polio Awareness Walk in Larkana Under End Polio Now Campaign

Rotary leaders and community members participate in the End Polio Now awareness walk in Larkana.

Rotary International District 3271 continued its End Polio Now Awareness Trip 2026 in Larkana, bringing together Rotary leaders, health workers, students and community members. Together, they promoted polio vaccination and renewed their commitment to a polio-free Pakistan.

The second day formed part of a six-city, six-day awareness initiative across Sindh. As part of the programme, the Rotary Club of Mohenjo-Daro organised a polio awareness walk from Dharam Shala to the Larkana Press Club.

District Governor-Elect for 2027–28, Ch. Fahad Sikandar, joined the walk as District Chair of the Polio Committee. Through this activity, participants highlighted the importance of vaccination and community cooperation. They also encouraged families to protect children against this preventable disease.

Rotary Leaders and Local Officials Join the Walk

The walk brought together representatives from Rotary, local administration, law enforcement, healthcare services and educational institutions.

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Among those attending were District Governor Nominee Abdul Jabbar Shaikh and Past District Governor S. Tahzeeb Kazmi. Rotary Club President Dr. Yasmeen and Past President Dr. Dayali Gul also participated.

In addition, DIG Larkana Sheraz Nazeer Abbasi and Additional Deputy Commissioner M. Yar Ali joined the activity. Rotary club members, Lady Health Workers and school students also took part.

Their participation highlighted the importance of cooperation between community organisations and public institutions. Moreover, it demonstrated a shared commitment to raising awareness about polio vaccination.

Community Action Supports Polio Prevention

The awareness walk focused on protecting every child from polio. Participants stressed that vaccination remains essential to preventing this disease.

Furthermore, community engagement can help families understand the importance of completing their children’s polio vaccinations. Health workers and local representatives also play an important role in spreading accurate information.

Through such activities, Rotary aims to strengthen public awareness and encourage collective responsibility. At the same time, cooperation among health workers, local authorities and residents can support wider vaccination efforts.

Six Cities, Six Days, One Mission

The Larkana walk forms part of the End Polio Now Awareness Trip 2026. The initiative includes six cities, six days of activities and a series of awareness walks across Sindh.

Meanwhile, Rotary District 3271 continues to promote its message: “6 Cities. 6 Days. One Mission. End Polio Now.”

Ultimately, the campaign seeks to bring communities together around a common goal. Through awareness, vaccination and sustained cooperation, participants are working towards a polio-free Pakistan and Rotary’s wider commitment to creating lasting impact.

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