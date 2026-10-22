AI Emerges as Top Ethical Challenge for Accountants, ACCA Report Finds

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as the leading ethical challenge for the accountancy profession, with 61% of finance and accounting professionals identifying its use as a major concern. The figure has nearly doubled from 32% in the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants’ (ACCA) 2024 survey.

The findings appear in ACCA’s latest report, Navigating Ethics for Trust. Released ahead of Global Ethics Day on October 21, the report highlights growing ethical pressures as technology transforms business and finance.

The 2026 survey collected 1,178 responses from finance and accountancy professionals across 135 countries. It also included roundtable discussions to explore the practical challenges facing the profession.

AI, Ethical Leadership and Workplace Culture

AI ranked first among respondents’ ethical challenges. Meanwhile, ethical leadership ranked second at 43%, followed by ethical culture at 39%.

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The findings show that accountants continue to value professional ethics. However, applying ethical principles has become more difficult in increasingly complex workplaces.

Half of the respondents said ethical challenges had become harder to resolve over the past three years. In addition, 53% reported witnessing unethical behaviour during the same period.

Despite these concerns, 89% agreed that the profession’s ethical capability remains strong. However, respondents stressed that continuous professional development is essential to maintaining those standards.

ACCA Calls for Practical Guidance

Sarah Lane, ACCA’s Head of Ethics and Assurance, said finance professionals remain committed to ethical principles. Nevertheless, they need practical tools, support and guidance to apply those principles in a changing environment.

Lane emphasised that the profession does not simply need more rules. Instead, accountants need support to make sound ethical decisions as new technologies and workplace pressures emerge.

The report also identifies the foundations of public trust. Strong ethical standards ranked first at 46%, followed by transparency at 38% and independence at 36%.

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Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA in Pakistan, said organisations must guide AI use through the core principles of professional ethics. These include integrity, objectivity, professional competence, confidentiality and professional behaviour.

He urged finance professionals to exercise sound judgement when using AI tools. They should also question AI-generated outputs and maintain clear accountability for decisions.

Furthermore, Khan highlighted the importance of ethical leadership, supportive workplace cultures and continuous learning. These measures, he said, can help professionals use technology responsibly while maintaining public confidence.

ACCA Introduces a Practical Ethics Toolkit

The report includes a toolkit that outlines a practical 10-step process for applying the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants, known as the IESBA Code, to real-world situations.

The guidance aims to help professionals navigate difficult decisions while maintaining established ethical standards.

ACCA also plans to strengthen ethics education through its redesigned qualification, scheduled for introduction in 2027. According to Lane, the new qualification will integrate ethics throughout the programme to prepare future accountants for emerging challenges.

The report concludes that strong ethical standards remain essential as AI becomes more widely used across finance and business. Continued training, clear accountability and effective leadership will help the profession maintain trust in an increasingly technology-driven environment.

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