Telenor offers ‘Business Continuity Packages’ to support business community

KARACHI – Businesses all across Pakistan are going through a challenging time due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. To facilitate the Pakistani business community during this hour of need and to ensure business continuity, Telenor Business has launched ‘Business Continuity Packages’ (BCP). The BCP initiative is designed to offer value to both existing and new customers.

Under the initiative, Telenor Business has launched a free of cost offer “Hum Aik Hain”. This offer is designed to support the existing corporate customers to cope with the surge in connectivity needs due to work from home arrangements without incurring any additional cost. “Hum Aik Hain” offer has 500 MBs data, 200 on-net minutes, 200 all network SMS (local) and 20 off-net minutes, all free of cost. This offer has been activated on all eligible corporate numbers and is valid until 30 April 2020.

For new business customers, who are looking for connectivity to sustain their businesses during this crisis, the Business Continuity Packages offers Postpaid Value Plans with flexible & fast on-boarding process and no long term contractual commitments. These plans start from as low as Rs. 600/- and offer value for money. Moreover, new customers can also avail the 7 day Internet Device Return Policy, where customer can return the internet device within 7 calendar days.

“Telenor Pakistan realizes its role as an enabler in these trying times. We feel the responsibility to accelerate our efforts and support to keep the economic cycle running” said Haroon Bhatti, Chief Business Officer Telenor Pakistan. “This added value to our corporate clients is an effort to go above and beyond to ensure their enhanced business needs are met.”

With masses practicing social distancing to curtail the pandemic, businesses and corporate entities have switched to working from home. Telenor Pakistan is focused on providing these businesses with the means to facilitate their operations. You may find out more about Telenor Pakistan’s business Continuity packages and place your order by following this link: bit.ly/3aNljOE.

