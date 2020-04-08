Governor Sindh reviews steps for making Ehsas programme easy, transparent

KARACHI – A high-level meeting in connection with Prime Minister’s Ehsas programme was held under the chairmanship of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail in Karachi today (Wednesday).

The meeting reviewed the steps of making Ehsas programme easy and transparent.

Governor Sindh appreciated the decision of distribution of cash amount among needy and deserving.

Members belonging to PTI, GDA and MQM attended the meeting while special assistant to prime minister for poverty alleviation and social security Dr. Sania Nishtar attended the meeting through video link.

