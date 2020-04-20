Telenor contributes PKR 50 Million to the Prime Minister’s COVID 19 Relief Fund

KARACHI – In continuation of efforts to provide relief to the Pakistanis during the Coronavirus pandemic, Telenor has made a donation of PKR 50 million to the Prime Minister’s COVID 19 Relief Fund. Earlier today, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan and Chairman Telenor Microfinance Bank, called on Honourable Prime Minister Imran Khan, to present the cheque and pledge Telenor’s support in helping the government combat the pandemic.

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Senator Faisal Javed were also present at the occasion.

Telenor has been urging its customers to donate to the PM’s COVID 19 Relief Fund and the organisation has come forward with this contribution in order to encourage its family of 46 million customers. During the meeting, Irfan Wahab Khan highlighted Telenor’s commitment to the country and reiterated its support to the government and the people of Pakistan in these trying times.

“Telenor has a strong bond with the people of Pakistan, and we stand with our fellow citizens in their time of need. We are glad to do our part in this time of crisis and hope that this contribution will help some communities fight against the pandemic. This is the time for everyone to come together and unite for the greater good. We are confident that Pakistan will emerge a stronger and more resilient nation. Telenor remains committed, more than ever, to help Pakistan overcome this adversity,” said Irfan Wahab Khan.

Honourable Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated contribution of Telenor Pakistan towards provision of relief to corona affected population.

Telenor recently pledged PKR 1.6 billion towards COVID-19 relief efforts consisting of in-kind component through provision of subsidised and free telecom and banking services; in addition to sizable cash contribution aimed at providing Personal Protective Equipment to front-line workers, COVID tests and food supply. Telenor is also making significant efforts towards e-learning for students and job seekers through DigiSkills Program, LinkedIn Learning and other platforms.

