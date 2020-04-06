MOBILE

TECNO Camon 15 made history with a New Guinness World Record

Press Release 4 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

KARACHI – TECNO, a top-tier smartphone brand has successfully added another feather in its cap while making history with a New Guinness World Record. In a recent mobile launch event in Nigeria, themed ‘Magic of the Unseen’ TECNO caught everyone by surprise, with the largest flipbook (2.2 ✕ 2.2 wide printed picture) captured by the lens of TECNO Camon 15.

The largest flipbook displayed at the launch event is a compilation of the largest set of super clear images ever assembled, at almost 5 square meters. This flipbook is one of a kind, with 64 pages in total, and every single page size is 4.676 square meters (2.17*2.15meter), this makes a giant picture of 299.26 square meters in total. Isn’t it amazing?

TECNO’s flagship phone, Camon 15 with TAIVOS technology is pushing the boundaries of mobile photography. Its ultra-clear 48 MP Quad camera produces a brilliant high definition picture, even on zooming it to 8 x, every detail is perfectly captured and vividly displayed.

On this milestone achievement, General Manager of the brand, Mr. Creek Ma expressed his feelings, “This is just a beginning of setting a new record. TECNO with the history of delivering unprecedented technology to its global users is striving hard to consolidate its position. TECNO has a promising future with a pledge to break more records in days to come.”

TECNO is always committed to bring cutting edge technology and the latest innovation to its valuable customers. TECNO’s first online product launch is another breakthrough addition to its most popular Camon series. With the launch of Camon 15 TECNO is all set to take the chunk of Pakistani mobile market as well.

Tags

Press Release

Related Articles

Samsung Pakistan Introduces Exclusive Winter Offer for its Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung Pakistan Introduces Exclusive Winter Offer for its Galaxy Smartphones

December 20, 2018
Huawei Ramps Up Innovation

Huawei Ramps Up Innovation and Tops Europe Patent Applications

3 weeks ago
WITH LG G8 THINQ LESS IS ACTUALLY MORE

With LG G8 ThinQ Less is Actually More

May 22, 2019
HONOR 10 lite

HONOR 10 lite launched with 24MP AI Front Camera

December 27, 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: