Kaukab Iqbal urges transparent studies and public consultation on the proposed freight corridor’s traffic, safety and environmental impact.

Kaukab Iqbal has urged civic organisations to assess the proposed Karachi Port–Qayyumabad Corridor on its merits rather than oppose it outright. He said Karachi needs a sustainable solution to heavy traffic moving from the port through densely populated neighbourhoods and congested roads.

The proposed corridor aims to facilitate freight movement towards the Malir Expressway and the national highway network. Iqbal said authorities should evaluate its potential benefits, environmental impact and public safety implications before making a final decision.

Heavy Traffic Remains a Major Challenge

For decades, cargo vehicles leaving Karachi Port have travelled along major city roads to reach the Super Highway and other national routes. This movement places pressure on the urban road network and contributes to congestion, noise and air pollution.

Residents, commuters and businesses face the resulting disruption. Heavy vehicle movement through populated areas also raises concerns about road safety and fatal accidents.

Iqbal said these longstanding problems deserve serious attention. He argued that proposals to divert freight traffic away from busy urban areas should receive a fair and thorough assessment.

Corridor Requires Transparent Assessment

According to Iqbal, the proposed corridor could improve freight movement and ease pressure on existing roads if authorities plan and implement it effectively.

However, he said the government must explain the proposed alignment and its expected effects. Officials should also clarify how the corridor would connect Karachi Port with Qayyumabad, the Malir Expressway and national highways.

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A comprehensive assessment should examine traffic flows, road capacity and the likely reduction in heavy vehicle movement through residential and commercial districts. It should also identify potential disadvantages and determine whether changes to the proposed route are necessary.

Iqbal questioned why Karachi’s existing heavy traffic problems had not received sustained attention from all stakeholders over the years. He said authorities must consider both communities potentially affected by the new corridor and residents who already endure congestion and pollution.

Environmental and Public Safety Concerns Matter

Iqbal stressed that environmental concerns require objective evaluation. Heavy vehicles contribute to exhaust emissions, noise and poor air quality on busy urban roads. However, a new corridor could also create environmental risks for communities along its route.

He called for a comparative environmental impact assessment. Such an assessment should examine current conditions, projected traffic changes and the potential effects on affected neighbourhoods.

The study should also recommend safeguards to reduce pollution, noise and road safety risks. If the proposed route creates additional hazards for any community, authorities must address them through suitable planning, traffic controls and effective monitoring.

Iqbal said development and public protection must go hand in hand. Karachi needs better freight movement, but infrastructure projects must also protect residents’ health, safety and quality of life.

Civic Groups Urged to Offer Practical Alternatives

Iqbal called on the Karachi Citizens Forum and other civic organisations to present evidence-based objections and workable alternatives. He said stakeholders should engage with government officials and technical experts rather than reject the project in principle.

Such engagement could help determine whether the proposed alignment is suitable, what modifications might be required and how authorities could minimise potential risks.

He also urged the government to publish relevant planning documents. These should include the proposed route, traffic feasibility studies, environmental assessments and plans to protect affected communities.

Public consultations should involve residents, transport specialists, environmental experts, civic organisations and other stakeholders. According to Iqbal, transparent disclosure would help build public confidence and support decisions based on reliable evidence.

Karachi Needs a Long-Term Freight Strategy

Iqbal said the city needs an integrated transport strategy that considers the links between Karachi Port, industrial and commercial centres, residential areas and national highways.

An efficient freight corridor could improve logistics and reduce pressure on urban roads. However, credible technical studies must establish those benefits and account for potential risks.

He urged authorities to avoid both unconditional approval and premature rejection. Instead, they should weigh the evidence, address legitimate objections and determine whether the project offers a practical long-term solution.

“Karachi needs relief from the burden of heavy traffic, while every residential community deserves protection from pollution and road safety risks. The right approach is neither unconditional approval nor blanket opposition, but transparent planning, independent assessment and a solution that serves the wider public interest,” Kaukab Iqbal said.

He concluded that all stakeholders should move beyond confrontation and work towards a solution that protects lives, improves traffic flow, safeguards the environment and supports Karachi’s economic activity.

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