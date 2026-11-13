TCL Opens Eighth Flagship Store in Karachi, Expanding Pakistan Retail Network

TCL Store opens its eighth flagship outlet in Karachi on Khalid Bin Waleed Road.

New outlet on Khalid Bin Waleed Road marks TCL’s 25th flagship store nationwide, showcasing televisions, home appliances and smart technology.

TCL has inaugurated its eighth flagship store in Karachi, taking its nationwide flagship retail network to 25 outlets. Located on Khalid Bin Waleed Road, the new store brings the brand’s range of televisions, home appliances and smart technology under one roof.

The opening reflects TCL’s continued efforts to expand its retail presence in Pakistan and make its latest technologies more accessible. The company has designed the outlet as a premium shopping destination where customers can explore products, compare features and experience its innovations firsthand.

Latest Television Technology on Display

The store features TCL’s latest television range, including its next-generation SQD-Mini LED technology. Visitors can explore the C7L and new C8L series, which offer large screens, high brightness, colour performance and deep black levels.

The televisions also feature 144Hz refresh rates, catering to home entertainment and gaming enthusiasts. In addition, customers can experience some of TCL’s largest television displays at the new outlet.

Home Appliances and Smart Technology

Beyond televisions, the flagship store showcases TCL’s growing range of home appliances and lifestyle products.

The lineup includes the VoxIN and FreshIN air conditioner series. Customers can also explore refrigerators with modern designs and flexible storage options.

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Furthermore, the store features smart front-load and top-load washing machines, soundbars and other audio products. It also displays monitors designed for productivity, entertainment and gaming.

Customer Support and Retail Experience

Trained in-store representatives will help visitors navigate TCL’s product range. They will explain key features, answer questions and guide customers towards products that suit their requirements.

The new outlet further strengthens TCL’s retail network across Pakistan. It also provides Karachi customers with a dedicated destination to explore the company’s televisions, appliances, monitors and audio solutions.

Through the Khalid Bin Waleed Road flagship store, TCL aims to bring its latest consumer technology closer to customers and expand its presence in the country’s competitive electronics market.

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